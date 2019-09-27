WHS to host college fair on Monday

Washington High School will host a college fair on Monday for all high school students in the community—including WHS, Miami Trace High School (MTHS), Fayette Christian and home-schooled students.

The college fair will be happening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the WHS gymnasium, 400 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H.

According to Trevor Patton, the director of marketing and communications for Washington City Schools, those who attend can enter the event through the high school’s gymnasium doors.

“We’re excited to be able to show the kids of our county what opportunities are out there,” said Patton.

Over 40 different colleges and universities will be present to give out information. There will also be representatives from the military.

“Many people know where Southern State is. They’ve heard of Ohio State, they’ve heard of OU. There’s a lot of other really good post-high school opportunities out there that they haven’t been exposed to,” explained Patton.

MTHS and WHS take turns hosting the college fair every other year, according to Patton. Since MTHS hosted the fair last year, this year WHS is taking its turn as host.

Herff Jones will be present during the event so students can order graduation items along with their class rings if desired.

“We’re focused on preparing our students for further education, enlistment or employment in the local workforce,” explained Patton. “This is the night we highlight further education and enlistment into the armed forces.”

