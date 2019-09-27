Johnson named 2019 Hometown Hero

A “hometown hero” may be a person who, in a burst of adrenaline, courageously risks his/her own life to save another living creature … or, more frequently, it is a volunteer who day in and day out unselfishly gives his/her time, money and energy to helping others in his community.

The local Modern Woodmen of America—about 100 members strong in Fayette County’s Chapter 5458—recently named their 2019 Hometown Heroes Award winner. A member-owned fraternal financial services organization, the national organization has since 1883 prided itself on touching lives and securing futures. A unique aspect of this organization is that last year, 470,650 volunteer hours were contributed nationwide in service projects/volunteer activities.

Shelia Johnson was recognized Tuesday night for her exemplary contributions to her community, with her nomination letter having been submitted by Debra Corbell-Grover, herself previously honored as the Record-Herald Volunteer of the Year in 2016. Johnson, recently retired as manager at Kroger, looked for opportunities to partner with groups that identify local needs and make a local impact. Among the many activities she supported were these:

* Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Special Olympics fundraisers;

* Fayette County Food Pantry’s food drives;

* Supply drives for The Well at Sunnyside; the Brick House Homeless Shelter; Rose Avenue Community Center;

* The 5-county Transition Expo, serving over 400 students.

Johnson has shared her time and talents outside of corporate work primarily as a member of Altrusa International of Washington C.H., Inc. This year she accepted the responsibility of co-chairing that community service club’s largest fundraiser, the tasting luncheon called “Loving Spoonsful.”

As Grover wrote, “Shelia truly has a servant’s heart and strives to meet the needs of others in a caring, selfless way. I cannot think of anyone more deserving than her.”

Shown admiring her certificate are 2019 Hometown Hero Shelia Johnson, Modern Woodmen of America’s District Agent Daniel Mayo, and Debra Corbell-Grover, who nominated Johnson for the Modern Woodmen honor. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_20190924_191251-3-.jpg Shown admiring her certificate are 2019 Hometown Hero Shelia Johnson, Modern Woodmen of America’s District Agent Daniel Mayo, and Debra Corbell-Grover, who nominated Johnson for the Modern Woodmen honor.