Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Meat loaf, baked potato, green bean casserole, fruit, vanilla wafers

THURSDAY

Vegetable beef soup, pimento cheese sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Baked ham, macaroni cheese, vegetables, fruit, fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie

The activities for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4 are as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

10 a.m. Exercise

10 a.m. Caregivers meeting

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch