Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Meat loaf, baked potato, green bean casserole, fruit, vanilla wafers
THURSDAY
Vegetable beef soup, pimento cheese sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Baked ham, macaroni cheese, vegetables, fruit, fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie
The activities for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4 are as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
10 a.m. Caregivers meeting
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch