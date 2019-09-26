MTHS home stands ready for use

The Miami Trace High School home-side stands for the football field are open and ready to use for the Friday night homecoming game after being part of a construction project.

“The home stands will be open for the public, however access will be limited to the two ramps at either end of the stadium,” said athletic director Aaron Hammond. “The concrete work leading to the interior access points are not finished yet.”

Something unique this season is the lack of reserved seating. Since the completion date of the seats wasn’t set, reserved seating wasn’t offered in either the home or visitor stands.

“The chairs with backs and arms, for the remainder of this season, are available for first-come, first-serve basis,” explained Hammond.

The stadium can seat 2,500 people. The south-end section of the home stands will serve as seating for the Miami Trace High School and Middle School marching band and Color Guard members.

The parking lots at the stadium are meant to be used by those with handicap placards and by those who purchase reserved parking passes—therefore the parking lots are not open to the general public. It was explained in a press release shared with the Record-Herald that the general public is encouraged to use the parking lots at the high school, middle school and elementary school.

Those who need restrooms can find them in the new concessions building, which is located at the south end of the field.

As the season continues, it is important to remember the press boxes are only for the use of game administration personnel, media production personnel and football coaching staff. No other people should be within the boxes.

Track access is allowed for game administration personnel, media production personnel and those affiliated with the teams participating. No other people are permitted on the track.

The following information is obtained from the press release:

Spectators are expected to model good sporting behavior for the younger people in attendance.

The OHSAA recently put out a communication that offers six guidelines for parent and spectator behavior.

Number one is to act your age. Adults should act in a way that makes both family and school proud.

Number two is do not live your life vicariously through your children. High school sports are for the students, not the spectators.

“Your family’s reputation is not determined by how well your children perform on the field of play,” explains the release.

Number three is to let children talk to the coach instead of parents doing it for them. High school athletes can learn how to become more confident, independent and capable if their parents don’t jump in to solve their problems for them.

Number four is to stay in your own lane. No coaching or officiating from the sidelines—just be a supportive, responsible parent.

Number five is to remember that participating in a high school sport is not about getting a college scholarship.

According to the NCAA, approximately 2 percent of all high school athletes are awarded a sports scholarship. The total value of the scholarship is approximately $18,000.

Number six is to make sure your children know you love watching them play. The child’s performance should not be critiqued on the car ride home.

Participating in high school sports is about character development, learning, and having fun not winning and losing.

The press release further explains, “Purchasing a ticket to a high school/middle school athletic event does not give you the right to be rude, disrespectful or verbally abusive. Cheer loud and be proud, but be responsible and respectful.”

The high school and middle school students in attendance are expected to be seated in the student section. Elementary age students are expected to be seated with their parents or guardians.

If students are found in areas they don’t belong in, such as around the storage building or field house, they may be asked to leave. If students are found causing problems and not meeting behavioral expectations, they may be asked to leave.

If needed, parents or guardians may be called over the public address system so they can meet up with game administrators or local law enforcement at that time.

The site is still one of construction. There are fenced off areas where people are not meant to go for safety concerns. The construction will continue for several weeks.

Hammond thanked the public for their patience as the project progresses.

“The stadium looks great,” he said.

The home-side stands at the Miami Trace stadium are open just in time for the 2019 homecoming game.

Homecoming game set for tonight at stadium