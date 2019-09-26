Miami Trace Band visits Apple Festival

Members of the Miami Trace Band traveled to Jackson on Saturday to participate in the the 2019 Apple Festival. Lots of fun and laughs were had during the trip—including participating in the band show, marching in the parade and spending time with peers. See more photos from the festival inside.

