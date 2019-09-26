MTHS Band at the Jackson Apple Festival

Some of those who attended the apple festival parade with the Miami Trace Band included (L-R) Director Ken Hoffman, Grant Debruin, Zech Hagerman, Olivia Fulmer, Madyson Adkins, Jack Ivers and Emi Golden.

Members of the Miami Trace High School Band traveled to Jackson on Saturday where they marched in the Jackson Apple Festival Parade and received a trophy for participation in the band show.

According to those who attended the festival, the students had a great time together.

The band majorettes joined in the fun. One majorette is not pictured.

Panther pride continues to have fun and smile even when things, such as this picture, don’t go as planned.

The band color guard was present and ready for the festivities.

The band marched together for the Jackson Apple Festival Parade.

The group rested while waiting for things to begin.