Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

Sept. 19

Streetside 62, 2007 Columbus Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: All food now covered and stored correctly above the ground, food are now stored in a way to prevent contamination, water condensation was not observed in the walk-in cooler and all previous drippings were not present, the mini refrigerator is now reading at 41 degrees, however an accumulation of ice is present inside the unit, it is recommended to defrost the unit prior to continued usage. An advisory consumer warning label is now available at front entrance area. Food containers, knives, knife magnetic strip holder, deli slicer and potato slicer all appeared clean however due to the uncertainty of the dishwasher rinse temperature it is unclear if the dishes are being sanitized, according to the person in charge management is scheduled to inspect ware wash unit today (9/19/19) and agreed to use sanitizer in the three compartment sink until the unit is repaired.

Sept. 18

Streetside 62, 2007 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: Several food items were found uncovered inside of the walk-in cooler, pizza preparation cooler and on storage shelves, these food items were covered during the inspection, food must be stored in a way where it is not exposed to contaminants. Food found stored on the walk-in cooler floor and the walk-in freezer floor, food must be stored six inches above ground to prevent contamination. Boxes were found stored on top of food tray racks inside of the walk-in cool and stored over uncovered food items, the boxes were removed during the inspection. Raw hamburger found stored over uncovered breaded mushroom located on the food tray rack inside of the walk-in cooler, cooked raw ready to eat food must be separated to prevent contamination, the raw hamburger was removed and placed under the mushrooms during the inspection. Puddles of water observed on the walk-in cooler floor and condensation of water was dripping from the cooler ceiling and fan, a container was used to catch some of the drippings from the pan, however all other areas were not protected and food was stored throughout cooler, one box of lettuce was damaged by the water on the floor, the lettuce was still wrapped in it protective wrap, were removed from the box and stored safely, according to management a pipe come from the fan was all clogged earlier that day which was said to be the cause of the condensation, the water was mopped up and food was moved from dripping sites and properly covered to prevent contamination. The ice machine is partially covered with two rusty metal slabs, this is a violation, food must be protected from any possible source of contamination, also all food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. A cracked food container was found with food contact stored in the walk-in cooler, again food contact surfaces must be free of cracks, smooth and easily cleanable. A few bowls and food containers were found stored on the clean utensil rack with food residue, also the potato slicer and deli slicer were found with food residue, food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch, according to staff the slicers are normally cleaned after every use but was missed on the previous shift. Several food items stored inside of the main refrigerator located behind the service counter were reading at 45 degrees and above, the following items were removed and discarded immediately: chopped broccoli, milk, sour cream and whip cream, perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees or below to limit the growth of pathogens, a consumer advisory label unavailable, the license holder must inform consumers of the significantly increased risk of consuming such foods by a way of a disclosure and reminder using brochures deli case menu advisories, label statements, table tents placards and other effective written means, this is a repeat violation. The temperature final ruse gauge is not working on the ware wash machine, all equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. The knives and magnetic strip knife holder were found with food residue, these were located near pizza oven, food contact surfaces must be clean. IV Knowledge and responsibility, the person in charge displayed poor knowledge of critical control point questionnaire and several critical and repeat violations were present.

The Rusty Keg, 1801 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violation/comments: Hand wash sinks were not provided with hand washing signs, a sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands must be provided at all hand wash sinks used by food employees, hand wash stickers were provided for all three sinks, several plates from the salad bar were found with food residue, also the ice machine has mold residue, and the steak pick holders had soil accumulation, food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination, the holders were discarded immediately and the plates were removed to be rewashed. The potato bacon soup was reading at 120 degrees in the hold holding state, perishable foods in a hot holding state must be at least 135 degrees or above to limit the growth of pathogens, the soup was reheated to 170 degrees immediately, since it had only been out for one hour, perishable food in a hot holding state and reading below 135 and been out of safe temperature zone must be reheated to 165. Several perishable food items were reading at 44 degrees inside of the true commercial reach-in cooler located in main kitchen area, perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees or below to limit the growth of pathogens, the following items were discarded immediately: Gordon Choice macaroni salad 17 pounds, 80 oz tubs GC cottage cheese, two 80 oz tubs pasta salad, piece chicken salad four 80 oz tubs, 32 oz cookies and cream mouse, 42 quarts James Farm heavy creme, 32 quartz superior dairy buttermilk, the cooler must be repaired, reinspected and deemed safe to use prior to storing perishable food items, IV knowledge and responsibility, the person in charge displayed fair knowledge of critical control point questionnaire however critical control violations were present.