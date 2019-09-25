Washington High School has been bringing out the school spirit this week as it prepares for 2019 Homecoming this weekend.

This week, members of the Blue Lion Family young and old will travel back to their hometown to celebrate. It’s a week to celebrate the tradition of the White and Blue with parades, powder puff football, and pep rallies — to alumni football players, cheerleaders, and musicians, this week is sure to bring out the school spirit of generations of Blue Lions.

The school began the week by announcing its 2019 Homecoming Court, voted on by students, who would represent each grade. This year the court includes: freshman attendant Marissa McNamee, sophomore attendant Kassie Wiseman, junior attendant Alexa Perez, senior Homecoming King nominees Eli Lynch, Sam Schroeder, Jacob Wilson and Josh Waters, and senior Homecoming Queen nominees Brooklyn Reeves, Brooklynn Stanley, Mackenzie Truex and Makenzie Wise.

To help the students get in the Homecoming mood, the Blue Lion cheerleaders decided on several theme days, including ‘Merica Monday, Tye Dye Tuesday, Workout Wednesday and Big Blue Thursday (Friday is a Waiver Day, no school for students).

On Wednesday, student-athletes, organizations and the Blue Lion Marching Band also held the annual fall parade from Washington High School to Gardner Park. Once the parade arrived, the students and community settled in at Gardner Park for an introduction to the 2019 WHS Homecoming Court, Powder Puff Football, and music and cheers led by the Blue Lion Marching Band and cheerleaders.

“District wide it seems like all of the kids are participating,” Washington High School Principal Tracy Rose said. “Homecoming used to be just for the high school but it has become much more than that. It has really turned into a rally for the district. So we explain to the kids about this special week, the importance of homecoming and of the athletes. About how this is a way to celebrate all that was and is good about Washington Court House. Staff are participating as well and we have gotten comments from the kids seeing the teachers also participate and how it’s awesome for them to be a part of this.”

The celebration isn’t over though as on Thursday morning, all of WCHCS will come together for a district-wide pep rally at Gardner Park. Once attendance has been taken, every student from the Little Lions in kindergarten to the Class of 2020 will make their way to the football field for a fun-filled school spirit event.

Coming Friday is the Homecoming game against the Wilmington Hurricane, as well as the crowning of the 2019 Homecoming King and Queen. Head football coach Chuck Williamson encourages all former Blue Lion football players to join the current team in the locker room for the pregame speech, as well as to help build a tunnel for the current players to run through to start the game. Alumni football players are asked to meet at the painted rock behind the east end zone no later than 6:15 p.m.

Alumni cheerleaders will also line the home sideline once again beside the current team and cheer throughout the game. In order to participate, please preregister with head cheer coach Tara Bivens this week by calling 740-335-0291 during school hours or by email at tara.bivens@wchcs.org.

Additionally, the 30th-annual Blue Lion Alumni Band will take the field once again at halftime and post game, playing hits including “Go, Washington!” “Ain’t Been Good,” and “Long Train Runnin’,” as well as performing the traditional Script Lions.

Finally, the Homecoming Dance “Midnight in Manhattan,” will be held on Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. Rose said Downtown Photo will be taking photos starting at 7 p.m. and he encouraged parents who want to take photos to feel free to arrive around then.

The information in this article was provided by the Washington Court House City Schools. Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of their 2019 Homecoming celebration.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

