WCHCS continues Homecoming celebration

Washington High School held its annual Homecoming Parade on Wednesday evening with many fall student-athletes in attendance. The 2019 Blue Lion Marching Band led the parade with excellent dance moves and a solid beat.

Washington Court House City School Superintendent Tom Bailey drove “The Big Blue Bus” during the parade and waved at many residents watching from the sidewalk.

The 2019 Homecoming Court came next in a fleet of exotic cars.

The Blue Lion Volleyball team was nothing but smiles as they cruised through downtown Washington C.H. Wednesday evening.