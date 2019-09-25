Commissioners meet with LaRose at BOE

Fayette County Commissioners Tony Anderson and Jim Garland visited the local Board of Elections on Monday for a visit from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

During his visit, LaRose spoke to the Board of Elections members, Board of Elections staff, then the commissioners upon their arrival. LaRose explained the Fayette County BOE is something to be proud of.

In other recent news involving the commissioners, a bid was received for the administrative hearing officer for the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS). The bid was in the amount of $20,000 per year and was received from Kristina Oesterle. While the bid was accepted, the contract is waiting approval from the FCDJFS director, Faye Williamson.

The Fayette County Job and Family Services Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) plan was approved per the request of Williamson. The effective date for this plan is Oct. 1 of this year.

Per the request of Williamson, two contracts for the FCDJFS were approved for the period of July 1 of this year through June 30 of next year. Both contracts allow the FCDJFS to act on behalf of the Fayette County Family and Children First Council as well as the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The first of those contracts is for services related to Help Me Grow Early Intervention and is for children from birth through 2 years of age. Under this contract, the maximum allowed to be paid is $81,945, which will be funded by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Part C.

The second contract is to provide Early Intervention Child fund outreach activities. The maximum allowed to be paid for this contract is $6,000 and is supposed to be funded by a grant through the Department of Developmental Disabilities.

There was an appointment of Rob Herron, Herron Financial Group, and Rowland D. Lemaster, Parrett Insurance Agency, to serve as agents of record for the Fayette County Employees Health Insurance Program.

