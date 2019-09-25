Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 23

James A. Trisdale, 22, at large, theft warrant (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass warrant (fourth-degree misdemeanor), theft warrant (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments.

Cindy M. Butterbaugh, 36, 618 E. Temple St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Justin W. Deaton, 35, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Derrick A. Burbridge, 27, 402 Clyburn Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Sept. 22

Martin J. Hoagland, 51, at large in Washington C.H., theft, trespass, possession of criminal tools, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Candace C. Kegg, 46, Xenia, failure to yield when turning left.