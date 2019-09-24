Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

Sept. 19

Sonic Drive-in WCH, 403 W. Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: Food is now properly date marked. The ice scoop is now stored in a clean food container, therefore protected contamination. The overall cleanliness of the facilities floor has improved. Thank you.

Sept. 18

Fayette County Jail, 113 E. Market St. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: The fan guards inside of the refrigerator has soil accumulation, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

Nellies on the Corner, 2o2 E. Court St. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Management certification in food safety was unavailable, the person in charge failed to demonstrate good knowledge of critical control points, the person in charge must ensure employees are properly trained in food safety. Chopped lettuce was found without date markings, all food kept in the food establishment more than 24 hours must be date marked, perishable foods must be discarded within seven days. The hose attached to the faucet is positioned below the lip of the mop sink, the hose must be postured above to ensure back flow water prevention into water supply.

Sept. 17

Eagles Wash C.H., 320 Sycamore St. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: The person in charge is not certified in food safety, the person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety. An employee health notification policy is unavailable, employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any food borne illnesses to their managing staff. The ice machine has an accumulation of mold residue on inside surfaces, food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Two of the reach-in refrigerators were found without thermometers, food temperature measuring device must be readily accessible. Disposable mini cups found stored inside of the kitchen cabinet and an unclean surface out of their protective wrap, single service articles and utensils must be stored in a clean location or kept inside of their protective wrap to prevent contamination. The following areas and items were found with soil accumulation; both ware wash sinks located in the kitchen and party room, Coca Cola cooler cabinet shelves, igloo refrigerator and hand wash sink area in kitchen, non food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The igloo refrigerator has a block of ice in the back inside wall of cooler, all equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair.

Sept. 16

Fayette County Early Learning Center, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: No recommendations at this time, the facility is very will kept and maintained, all food temperatures were within the safe range.

Long John Silvers, 230 S. Elm St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The ice machine is now clean to sight and touch, thank you.

Smokin’ Joes, 362 Bunkerhill Glendon Road. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: Certifications in food safety are still unavailable, the person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety, the owner stated he will be taking the food safety exam within the next week. No hand wash sign available for hand wash sink, a sign or poster must be provided for employees for proper hand washing, a sign was provided to owner.

Sonic Drive-in WCH, 403 W. Court St. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: Sliced tomatoes and hot dogs were found stored inside metal food containers located in the food preparation coolers without date marks, all food kept in the food establishment more than 24 hours must be date marked, perishable food must be discarded within seven days to limit the growth of pathogens, these items were date marked immediately. The ice scoop was found stored on top of the ice machine along with other miscellaneous items, utensils must be stored in clean, dry places to prevent contamination. A package of food was found thawing in the sanitizer sink full of water, food may only be prepared in the food preparations sink not the ware washing sink. Food packages found thawing in a sink full of water, perishable foods must be thawed either under refrigeration or under running water and completely submerged to limit the growth of pathogens, perishable food can also be thawed in a microwave, the temperature was not recorded during or after thawing process therefore the food must be discarded, management removed the food item to be discarded. The following areas and items were found with soil accumulation: counters and floor throughout facility, trash and duty rags were found in various location of the floor, the facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. IV Knowledge and responsibility, the person in charge did not display good knowledge of critical control points and critical violations were present, the person in charge failed to show proof of food safety certification, the person in charge must ensure employees are properly trained in food safety, management stated they are in the process of obtaining a level two certification in food safety.