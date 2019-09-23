MTHS names King and Queen

Miami Trace High School kicked off its 2019 Homecoming Week on Monday with the first of its theme days and by crowning Lilly Litteral and Austin Conklin the queen and king.

Miami Trace pumped up its 2019 Homecoming spirit Monday afternoon at the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center with parents and students attending a crowning ceremony. During the ceremony, the crowd of parents, students, attendants and senior nominees were welcomed, each member of the court was introduced and a small fact for them was read. Following the introduction, Litteral and Conklin were named the 2019 Miami Trace Homecoming Queen and King. Both took time following the ceremony to thank the students.

“I was really nervous and wasn’t sure who would be picked, but I am glad to hear it was me,” Litteral said. “I hope everyone comes out and supports the team Friday. Go Panthers!”

“I want to thank all of those who voted for us,” Conklin said. “I wasn’t expecting to be picked but I was really hoping it would be me. Come on out Friday and support the team.”

In addition to the King and Queen, this year the court includes freshman attendants Gracey Ferguson and Dillon Hyer, sophomore attendants Sarah Duron-Babb and Bryce Bennett, junior attendants Bridget Perkins and Xavier Guisinger, and seniors Hayley Binegar, Cody Brightman, Madyson Adkins, Grant DeBruin, Laikyn Hughes, Dawson Wallace, Devan Thomas and Aidan Kingery.

“We kicked off the week with our theme days and closed out Monday with our crowning ceremony where we crowned the members of our court and the King and Queen,” MTHS employee Joanna Stitt, one of the homecoming organizers, said on Monday. “Wednesday is the bonfire that the members of court will be attending and that is run by the cheerleaders. Friday is our game against Western Brown at 7 p.m. where the court will be introduced and brief speeches will be given by the King, Queen as well as last year’s Queen. The week will wrap up on Saturday with the Homecoming dance starting at 8 p.m. The theme this year is ‘Dancing through Central Park.’”

The theme days for the rest of the week are Tuesday – Tie-Dye, Wednesday – Walk the Plank, Thursday – dress like a lumberjack, and on Friday everyone is encouraged to wear their class colors.

“Homecoming selection went smoothly this year and we feel like we have a good group of students to represent the school,” Stitt said. “Ms. Sara Randolph and I work together to put together Homecoming week and work with the court members. We would like to thank all the members of the court, our school administration, and all the members of student government for all the help to make this week great! We would like to encourage the entire community to come out and support our students and our athletes, and to experience our homecoming atmosphere. Go Panthers!”

The information in this article was provided by 2019 Homecoming organizer Joanna Stitt. Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of this week’s Homecoming events.

The 2019 Miami Trace Homecoming Court. Pictured (behind the seated King and Queen L to R): freshman attendants Gracey Ferguson and Dillon Hyer, sophomores Sarah Duron-Babb and Bryce Bennett, juniors Bridget Perkins and Xavier Guisinger and seniors Cody Brightman, Hayley Binegar, Grant DeBruin, Madyson Adkins, Dawson Wallace, Laikyn Hughes, Aiden Kingery and Devan Thomas. Seated are the 2019 King and Queen Austin Conklin and Lilly Litteral. The crowd of parents, students and staff at the Miami Trace High School Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center during the crowning ceremony. Miami Trace High School held a Crowning ceremony Monday afternoon in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center to start their 2019 Homecoming week. Austin Conklin and Lilly Litteral were crowned the King and Queen.

