Scarecrow Festival 2019

Live music was provided during the festival on a regular basis.

Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

Not only were rides available but so were traditional games for anyone of all ages to take part in.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

The Fun Slide was one of the rides available.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

A crowd favorite was back this year—the Merry-go-round.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

Several festival-goers lined up to ride the “Screamer,” which took riders upside down.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

Washington Court House City Council member Kendra Hernandez and her son, Matticks Hernandez, took their turn passing ice to the various vendors and booths that were set up during the festival. Ag Pro allowed one of their Gators to be borrowed for the weekend to assist with these type of services. Hernandez said, “This is fun. I’m getting to meet all kinds of people.”


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

The Washington C.H. Rotary Club had a booth at the festival selling water and lemonade shake-ups. Present at the booth were Miami Trace Local School District Superintendent Dave Lewis, YMCA CEO Doug Saunders and the Fayette County Clerk of Courts Sandy Wilson. The Rotary Club assists with various activities, including scholarships, Little League, donations to the YMCA for youth sports, etc.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

Several food items were available throughout the festival from different vendors. One of these vendors was housed in a 22-foot horse trailer that had been converted in approximately 4-to-5 weeks by a father and his two sons.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

Unity Fellowship Church had a booth selling various food items. The money raised by their booth will go toward activities such as feeding families in need for Thanksgiving. Some of the members helping to run the booth included (L-R) Hank Adkins, Liz Adkins, Carla Garinger and Phil Garinger.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

Superheroes, courtesy of the Washington Court House City Schools’ choir, joined in the festival. Super Girl (L) and Wonder Woman (R) explained they were walking around and taking photos with any children who wanted to see them. “We try to make little kids’ days,” said Super Girl.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

The Fayette County Historical Society had a display set up during the festival in the Chamber of Commerce Building where they were also selling 2020 calenders featuring the history of the county. One of the members taking part in the display was Glenn Rankin, the president of the Historical Society.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

There were many rides, at the festival including rides geared toward children. The air was filled with screaming and laughter.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

This year’s Scarecrow Festival in downtown Washington C.H. had many locals assisting with various activities. At one point, (L-R) Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen, 2019 Scarecrow Festival Queen Victoria Waits and Mckenna Evans were working the information booth where the event shirts could be purchased.


Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

“Oliver Hazard” served as a great opening act Saturday.


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

The headlining band for the weekend festival was “The Cadillac Three,” who performed on Saturday evening to a crowd of several hundred downtown.


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

Claudia Cavender, who just turned 6-years-old, ran into a local scarecrow during the festival on Saturday.


Courtesy photo

