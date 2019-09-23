Scarecrow 5K raises approximately $3,000

The United Way’s fourth-annual Scarecrow 5K Walk and Run, which was held Saturday morning in downtown Washington C.H., raised approximately $3,000, according to organizers.

Numerous members from the community — approximately 100 — pre-registered for the event with 23 registering the same day. The event coincided with the annual Scarecrow Festival held over the weekend in downtown Washington C.H. Several children joined in for the activity alongside their friends and family members.

Although the morning had unexpected rainy weather, those who came sported ponchos, coats and numerous umbrellas. The rain let up occassionally and would get heavy throughout the event.

Several participants, as well as the 2019 Scarecrow Festival Queen, Victoria Waits, danced in the rain as music played in the background, and they congratulated participants as they crossed the finish line.

Everyone who participated received scarecrow-themed medals. The top three female winners and the top three male winners were recognized for their efforts with gift cards.

For the females, first place went to Kate Teter with a time of 27:01. Second place went to Jennifer Martin with a time of 27:27. Third place went to Bridgett Shoemaker with a time of 27:45.

For the males, first place went to Jared Persinger with a time of 17:36. Second place went to Nathan Hauke with a time of 19:14. Third place went to Landen Eyre with a time of 21:18.

The 5K pathway led the participants around the downtown area where different people directed them at street corners.

The Washington Police Department assisted with the festival and that included helping with the 5K.

WPD Sgt. Matt Pfeifer explained, “We control the security of the festival but we also have to set up all the barricades and keep the participants safe.”

Keeping them safe included re-directing traffic and keeping people from parking in blocked off areas while participants were following the pre-set path.

All funds raised through the event went to The United Way, which will keep the funds in Fayette County to help locally, according to the president of the United Way of Fayette County, Debbie Bryant.

Bryant explained said she was excited about the turnout at the 5K and that everyone seemed to have a good time despite the rain.

Pat Riley, of TriStateRacer.com, was present during the event to record the participants and the top participants’ finishing times. Please visit “www.tristateracer.com/resultsdb.php?race_id=6013&results=All” for more detailed information on the individual participants.

Bryant said, “We are so grateful people showed up in spite of the rain. We hope they had fun and will join us again next year.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

The top three female winners in the Scarecrow 5K were (L-R) Jennifer Martin in second place, Kate Teter in first place and Bridgett Shoemaker in third place. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_20190921_093434.jpg The top three female winners in the Scarecrow 5K were (L-R) Jennifer Martin in second place, Kate Teter in first place and Bridgett Shoemaker in third place. Helping pass out medals during the 5K was the 2019 Scarecrow Festival (L-R) first runner-up Lexi Hagler, Queen Victoria Waits and second runner-up Ali Reeves. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_20190921_093751.jpg Helping pass out medals during the 5K was the 2019 Scarecrow Festival (L-R) first runner-up Lexi Hagler, Queen Victoria Waits and second runner-up Ali Reeves. Pat Riley (L), the owner of TriStateRacer.com, was present to assist with the recording of participants and their times. Patrolman Adam Phillips (M) and Sgt. Matt Pfeifer (R) were present to assist with the security of the participants during the event and to set up the various barricades. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_20190921_094316.jpg Pat Riley (L), the owner of TriStateRacer.com, was present to assist with the recording of participants and their times. Patrolman Adam Phillips (M) and Sgt. Matt Pfeifer (R) were present to assist with the security of the participants during the event and to set up the various barricades. Sisters Jennifer Russell (L) and Brandy Campbell (R) participated in the 5K with their kids: Addisyn Russell (front) and Carter Campbell (M). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_20190921_095703.jpg Sisters Jennifer Russell (L) and Brandy Campbell (R) participated in the 5K with their kids: Addisyn Russell (front) and Carter Campbell (M). Participants randomly danced and celebrated after they and others crossed the finish line. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_20190921_095244.jpg Participants randomly danced and celebrated after they and others crossed the finish line. Assisting with the initial set-up of the event were Key Club members (L-R) Morgan Eggleton, Aubrey McCoy, Aubrey Schwartz and Kylie Pettit. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_IMG_7437.jpg Assisting with the initial set-up of the event were Key Club members (L-R) Morgan Eggleton, Aubrey McCoy, Aubrey Schwartz and Kylie Pettit. The top three male winners of the Scarecrow 5K were (L-R) Nathan Hauke in second place, Jared Persinger in first place and Landen Eyre in third place. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_IMG_7448.jpg The top three male winners of the Scarecrow 5K were (L-R) Nathan Hauke in second place, Jared Persinger in first place and Landen Eyre in third place. Several members of the community joined in the United Way’s fourth-annual Scarecrow 5K Walk and Run. Even though it was storming, spirits were high and participants were ready to go at 9 a.m. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_IMG_7423.jpg Several members of the community joined in the United Way’s fourth-annual Scarecrow 5K Walk and Run. Even though it was storming, spirits were high and participants were ready to go at 9 a.m.

Six top winners named during the annual event