‘The Cadillac Three’ rock WCH crowd

“The Cadillac Three,” an American Southern rock group, performed Saturday evening during the 2019 Scarecrow Festival in downtown Washington Court House. The band brought a ton of energy and the crowd enjoyed every song. Check the Tuesday, Sept. 24 edition of the Record-Herald for more coverage of this year’s Scarecrow Festival.

“The Cadillac Three,” an American Southern rock group, performed Saturday evening during the 2019 Scarecrow Festival in downtown Washington Court House. The band brought a ton of energy and the crowd enjoyed every song. Check the Tuesday, Sept. 24 edition of the Record-Herald for more coverage of this year’s Scarecrow Festival. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_IMG_7788-1.jpg “The Cadillac Three,” an American Southern rock group, performed Saturday evening during the 2019 Scarecrow Festival in downtown Washington Court House. The band brought a ton of energy and the crowd enjoyed every song. Check the Tuesday, Sept. 24 edition of the Record-Herald for more coverage of this year’s Scarecrow Festival.