Scarecrow Festival underway

The Scarecrow Festival will open again this morning with a day full of events and entertainment for the whole family.

The popular United Way Scarecrow 5K will kick off the day at 9 a.m. on Court and Main streets. Registration has already begun, but those interested can register at the event. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Also new this year, the 5K will be timed, according to organizers.

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, t-shirt and swag bag. Awards will be presented to the first, second and third place finishers, both male and female. The event is $25 pre-registration or $30 the day of registration.

The Miami Trace FFA will also hold its second-annual Cultivating Safety Day this morning. The Safety Day program will be located near the Fayette County Farmers Market located in the public parking lot at the corner of Main Street and East Street. No pre-registration is required—on-site registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. There is no cost to attend any of the safety program. The demonstrations will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 11 a.m.

The SupaFun Band will make its Scarecrow Festival debut from 12-2 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. Their material includes TV and movie theme songs, cartoon music, pop songs, OSU Buckeye songs, holiday classics, classical, Dixieland, polka, and other SupaFun ditties.

Another new attraction this year is the tractor show, sponsored by Fayette Tire and Iron, on the Court Street parking lot from 12-4 p.m.

Kids’ activities will begin at 2 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. Head Start will bring coloring, pictures, paints, hula hoops, etc. for the children to enjoy.

From 4-5 p.m., the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation will present, “Flippin’ for Fun(ds).” If you are a fan of the popular HGTV show “Flea Market Flip,” or always wanted to try your hand at re-purposing something old into something new, the FCMH Foundation encourages the public to participate in the local version of the challenge.

Oliver Hazard will take to the main stage from 8-9 p.m., and the main event, “The Cadillac Three,” is expected to get underway at 9 p.m. The beer garden will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Wine will also be available for the first time during the festival.

“There will be limited seating at the Saturday night concert, so we encourage attendees to bring a chair,” said Chelsie Baker, the Washington Court House Director of Economic Development.

On Sunday from 12-4 p.m., a car show sponsored by Chazziz DJ Service and Event Planning will be held on South Main and East streets. From 2-3 p.m., a meet & greet with the local fire, police and EMS departments will take place on South and Main streets.

Former Ohio State Buckeye wrestler and NCAA National Champion Nathan Tomasello and Jim Schmidtke, chaplain of the Columbus Crew Soccer Club and of the OSU football coaching staff, will be speaking at IMPACT, the community worship service that is part of the 2019 Scarecrow Festival. This year’s IMPACT service is being organized by Heritage Memorial Church on behalf of the entire community and everyone is invited to gather at the main stage for the 1 p.m. praise service.

To conclude the 2019 Scarecrow Festival, there will be a performance by the Washington High School Marching Band on Court and Main streets.

Finally, rides, vendors and amusements will open at noon and will be available until 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The 2019 Scarecrow Festival began Friday with a light crowd in the afternoon hours. Kyra, her mom and some of her friends took advantage of the calm crowd and enjoyed an afternoon of rides with no lines. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_IMG_7341.jpg The 2019 Scarecrow Festival began Friday with a light crowd in the afternoon hours. Kyra, her mom and some of her friends took advantage of the calm crowd and enjoyed an afternoon of rides with no lines.

