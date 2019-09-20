First day of the 2019 Scarecrow Festival

The Miami Trace High School Marching Band kicked off the 2019 Scarecrow Festival with a performance on Friday afternoon.
Shortly after the festival began, people already started to arrive in downtown Washington Court House.
Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen worked at the festival’s information stand on Friday and greeted festival-goers.
