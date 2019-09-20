WCH man sentenced in animal cruelty case

Ernest Vorhees, of Washington C.H., was arrested on a bench warrant early Wednesday morning and transported to the Fayette County Jail in relation to animal cruelty involving a Pit Bull/Lab mix named “Hershey.”

The warrant was issued after Vorhees reportedly failed to appear at a sentencing hearing in Washington C.H. Municipal Court for charges relating to animal cruelty.

On Wednesday morning, Vorhees was ordered to pay a $100 fine and to pay $100 in restitution to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) for medical and animal care expenses.

He was given a 90-day jail sentence with 89 days suspended, placed on probation for two years and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service. Vorhees was also ordered not to own any animals for five years.

As previously reported, FRHS Humane Agents visited Vorhees’s home on July 23, where they found an underweight dog with significant hair loss, sores, flaky skin and a flea infestation. The 9-year-old Pit Bull/Lab mix dog, “Hershey,” was surrendered to humane agents.

“Hershey” was transported to the humane society’s clinic where he tested for hookworms and weighed only 32 pounds.

Vorhees was charged with two second-degree misdemeanor charges of “prohibitions concerning companion animals.”

He pleaded “no contest” at his Aug. 14 arraignment where a sentencing hearing was scheduled for Aug. 21.

Vorhees requested a court-appointed attorney to represent him for that hearing, so the sentencing hearing was then rescheduled for Sept. 12.

After a week and a half in FRHS care, “Hershey” gained nearly 13 pounds. He has since been adopted into a new home and recently took part in the “Walk Against Animal Cruelty” event that happened last weekend.

Hershey was one of four dogs who got to lead the walk alongside humane agents.

As previously reported, Adams explained, “The dog’s condition didn’t happen overnight and we have helped Mr. Vorhees in the past to resolve similar issues at no charge through our clinic. We have educated him on how to properly care for his dog. He knows our phone number. He knows where we are located to ask for help but he didn’t. There is no excuse.”

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 2% of their support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit their website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

Ernest Vorhees https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Vorhees.jpg Ernest Vorhees Courtesy photo