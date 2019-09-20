Bids received for landfill expansion

During a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, bids were received regarding phase A of the construction and demolition that is designed to expand the Fayette County Landfill.

The engineer’s estimate for this project was $385,252. Two bids were received.

The first bid was for $407,067 from King Environmental Group. The second bid was for $421,864.99 from Sunesis Construction.

Per the recommendation of Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, the bid for $407,067 from King Environmental Group was accepted.

A change to the contract for the construction of the Sabina and Paint Township MARCS tower was accepted. Originally, the contract price was $541,485.

Sabina tower lighting decreased by $5,900 and perimeter fencing decreased by $6,612.

Paint Township tower lighting decreased by $5,900, generator\ generator pad decreased by $24,055 and costs of sealing and repairs to the roadway decreased by $12,162.

The net change in the contract price was $54,629, which brings the adjusted contract total to $486,856.

At the recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, the balance given by Susan Dunn, Land Bank treasurer, was $85,199.71.

The following updates on properties were given: foreclosures are in process for 1217, 1219, 1223, 1225 S. Hinde St., as well as for 829 Broadway St. The property at 406/408 Main St. is ready to be submitted to OPHA for reimbursement as demolition has been completed.

The next set of properties being considered for the board of revisions’ foreclosure are 833 Millwood Ave., 824 John St., 1031 Lakeview Ave., 104 E. Paint St. and 1228 E. Paint St.

The next land bank meeting is set for Monday, Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m. in the fourth floor conference room of the County Administration Building.

More information will be gathered pertaining to the expansion project of the Fayette County Landfill.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Tip-Of-Court-House-1.jpg Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald file photo