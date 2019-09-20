Trustee Association holds annual meeting

The Fayette County Trustee Association president, Cody Kirkpatrick, welcomed all county officials, fiscal officers and trustees to the meeting. After dinner, Sheriff Vernon Stanforth spoke about the progress of the county jail followed by Melissa Havens speaking about EMA-related items.

The Fayette County Trustee Association held its annual fall meeting on Thursday in the Keg Room at the Rusty Keg in Washington C.H. The meeting included presentations from various speakers along with a dinner for Fayette County township trustees and fiscal officers.