Preparing for the Scarecrow Festival

Organizers, vendors and more could be seen around downtown Washington Court House Thursday afternoon as they prepare for the 2019 Scarecrow Festival being held from today through Sunday. Ride company employees worked diligently Thursday to get ready for the crowds.

Organizers, vendors and more could be seen around downtown Washington Court House Thursday afternoon as they prepare for the 2019 Scarecrow Festival being held from today through Sunday. Ride company employees worked diligently Thursday to get ready for the crowds. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_IMG_7132.jpg Organizers, vendors and more could be seen around downtown Washington Court House Thursday afternoon as they prepare for the 2019 Scarecrow Festival being held from today through Sunday. Ride company employees worked diligently Thursday to get ready for the crowds.