Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 16

Dustin Levi Leisure, 32, last known address 211 Curtis St., theft (fifth-degree felony), theft (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of criminal tools.

Sept. 15

Karen Estep, 45, at large, theft.

Cindy M. Butterbaugh, 36, 618 E. Temple St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of criminal tools (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Male, 14, Washington C.H., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Michael D. Brown, 33, 1560 York Road, failure to transfer registration.

Carol A. Tumbleson, 44, 410 E. Temple St., fictitious tags.