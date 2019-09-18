Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 16

F-4 Theft/M-1 Theft/Possessing Criminal Tools: At 4:21 a.m. after responding to a disturbance at the Robinson Road Mobile Home Park, officers located Dustin Leisure attempting to leave in a RV camper. After speaking with Leisure, it was determined he had stolen the RV from a West Court Street address. He had also stolen a bike used as decoration at North Shore Primitives. Charges were filed.

F-5 Theft: At 11:33 a.m., employees of Court House Rent-all reported that a known offender, Larry Fleak, had rented and returned equipment from the business and departed without paying. The business advised that Fleak owes $5,093.45 on the rental fee.

Criminal Damaging: At 7:03 p.m., Linda Lee reported that an unknown person caused damage to her vehicle by throwing a rock through a rear corner window.

Sept. 15

Theft: At 7:47 a.m., Zachary Whitmer reported that an unknown person stole a diaper bag and a Beretta handgun magazine out of his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at his residence.

Theft: At 1:39 p.m., Karen Estep was arrested at Walmart after she attempted to steal $278.73 worth of merchandise.

Theft/Possessing Criminal Tools/Drug Paraphernalia: Officers responded to Family Dollar in reference to a theft complaint. The offender, Cindy Butterbaugh, was located a short time later and had items that were stolen from the store. After being arrested, Butterbaugh admitted that she had a scale, pills and meth concealed in her bra. Charges were filed.