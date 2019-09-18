Local apples arrive at season’s final Wednesday market

Apples usher in the beginning of Ohio’s fall produce season, and George (AKA the peach man) will be with the Fayette County Farmers Market today with his initial fall harvest. This market day will close out the 2019 Wednesday season and the vendors would like to extend a big “thank you” for your continued patronage.

The market will run today from 3 to 6 p.m. in the TSC parking lot at 1650 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. The following list of vendors have indicated they plan on selling today (and provided their product list), others may be present also.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): watermelon, cantaloupe, vine-ripened tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, zucchini and yellow squash.

The Peach Man (George Hermes): APPLES!

This and That (Mary Ford): many new goose dresses, new hematite bracelets, adult bibs, pineapple banana bread, peanut butter fudge, cookies, pineapple upside down cake, peach desserts and much more.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_563167_436123353067737_1454224841_n-3.jpg