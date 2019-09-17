Man sentenced for fleeing & eluding

A Washington C.H. man who led police on a motorcycle and foot pursuit on June 7 was recently sentenced in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison.

Ermon D. Whitamore, 38, of 244 Belle Ave., pleaded guilty to fleeing & eluding as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Just before 2:40 a.m. on June 7, a Washington Police Department officer observed a motorcycle on Earl Avenue at North Street, and realized that the driver of the vehicle was not wearing protective eye-wear, according to reports. The motorcycle was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and went left of center as it passed the Cruz-Thru on North Street.

The officer activated his cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, but Whitamore failed to comply and stop the motorcycle, reports said. The motorcycle continued northbound on Bloomingburg New Holland Road, made a southbound turn onto Bush Road, made an eastbound turn while running a stop sign onto Old US 35, and traveled back toward town.

While traveling at speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour, Whitamore ran the stop sign at Dayton Avenue, traveled southbound on Oakland Avenue, and made a northbound turn into an alley just before Clinton Avenue. The suspect ran a red light on Temple Street, ran a stop sign at North Street, and attempted to make a left hand turn onto Belle Avenue where the motorcycle hit some loose gravel and spun out, police said.

Whitamore immediately fled on foot in the area of North Street and Belle Avenue. Officers eventually apprehended him by deploying a taser. Whitamore was later indicted by a Fayette County grand jury.

