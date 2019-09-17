Blue Jackets to hold clinic at Fayette Family YMCA

The Fayette County Family YMCA has announced that the Columbus Blue Jackets NHL franchise will be holding a free hockey clinic called “Hockey To Go” on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the YMCA.

Officials at the YMCA ask that those interested preregister by Oct. 7. “Hockey To Go” brings the excitement of Blue Jackets hockey to youth in community settings. These clinics are free of charge, 60-minutes in length, and teach kids some basic street hockey skills. Through this popular program, more kids are picking up hockey sticks and experiencing the sport than ever before in central Ohio — many for the first time.

According to Fayette County Family YMCA CEO Doug Saunders, the clinic will be conducted by the Blue Jackets marketing team and will include all of the necessary equipment to commemorate the partnership between the YMCA and the Blue Jackets. Currently, it is unknown if any players from the team will be able to attend the clinic, but Saunders said he will update the community if that changes.

The clinics include the following: instruction from the Blue Jackets Fan Development team in a fun and interactive environment (equipment provided) and giveaways for all participants.

The YMCA also has “Skills and Drills Floor Hockey” registration going on for kindergarten-sixth grade. The “Street Jackets Skills & Drills” course will progress each week, covering stick handling, passing, shooting, coordination, movement and game play. Classes will consist of a warm-up, followed by skill development drills and game play.

Hockey sticks will be provided, but class members may use their own equipment. Registration ends on Oct. 19.

For any questions please contact the Fayette county Family YMCA (740) 335-0477 or visit its website at faycoymca.org. The information in this article was provided by Fayette County Family YMCA CEO Doug Saunders.

