Lindsey shows grand champion heifer

Pictured is Natalie Lindsey with her Grand Champion Heifer “Dolly” at the Highland County Fair Open Class Beef Feeder Show. Also pictured are Shawn Lindsey and center judge Lyn Holly of Bowling Green. Approximately 73 heifers were exhibited, followed by 150 steer feeder calves. Lindsey’s heifer was born and raised on the family farm where she resides with her parents, Shawn and Aimee, and brother, Nic Lindsey. Lindsey is a freshman at Miami Trace High School.

