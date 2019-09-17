SATH to hold Radio-A-Thon Oct. 21

Supplementary Assistance To The Handicapped (SATH) recently announced the generous donation of airtime by radio stations C-103 and 99.5 in West Union on Oct. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event will take place at the C-103/99.5 radio station.

“We will be broadcasting live and accepting pledges for SATH and KAMP DOVETAIL,” Linda Allen, SATH executive director said. “Tune in to C-103 or 99.5 “The Edge” for information concerning the radio-a-thon, upcoming SATH events and the latest progress on KAMP. During the evening we will have parents and guests sharing what the SATH program has meant to their child.”

Anyone who wishes to make a pledge prior to the radio-a-thon may do so by calling Allen at (937) 366-6657. The pledge will be announced on the radio.

To make a pledge on the air, call at 1-800-326-9722 or 937-544-9722 on Monday, Oct. 21, between 6 and 10 p.m. or stop by the C-103 Radio Station during the Radio-A-Thon.

The proceeds from this event will benefit SATH and KAMP DOVETAIL. For more information contact SATH Executive Director Linda Allen at (937) 366-6657.