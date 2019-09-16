Day 2 of historic auditorium clean-up

The second clean-up day for the Washington Historic Auditorium happened on Saturday. Washington C.H. City Schools staff and faculty, as well as volunteers from the community, helped with various tasks. Superintendent Tom Bailey was present to help and during the event he said it was going well.

According to Suzi McCracken, she is glad to see the community come together and hopes to see more members at the next clean-up day as many people have been on the stage of the historic auditorium at one point in their lives.

Kevin Evans (right) is in charge of lighting and sounds for the auditorium while Weston Smith (L) acts as his assistant. Smith graduated from Washington High School in 2017 and, according to him, has been helping with lights and sound since he was a freshman.

Jeanne Rosendahl helped to clean seats in the auditorium. A hose, along with several buckets, rags and tooth brushes, were being used to clean as well as possible.

Kim Johnson was one of the volunteers helping to spruce up the auditorium. Future clean-up days will be announced at a later time.