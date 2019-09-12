Scarecrows hiding at the Shop Hop

During Wednesday’s Washington C.H. City Council meeting, council member Kendra Hernandez took the opportunity to promote the Scarecrow Shop Hop that’s happening this Friday.

The shop hop will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m and is “in preparation of the Scarecrow Festival,” according to Hernandez.

Shop hops take place in downtown Washington C.H. and are hosted by Main Street Fayette. During the event time, many of the local businesses that are part of Main Street Fayette stay open past business hours.

This month’s shop hop is planned to have giveaways featuring hand-selected items from the local downtown businesses.

According to a post on Facebook from Main Street Fayette, each participating merchant will have a hidden scarecrow during the shop hop.

Those who find the scarecrows during the event will win two tickets to the Pumpkin Walk that is planned to take place on Oct. 12. The scarecrow to be looking for is included as a picture with that post as well as with this article.

The event is linked with the Scarecrow Festival as the festival will be occurring next weekend: Sept. 20-22. The festival features many vendors, activities, shows, etc. in the downtown area.

“So, two weekends in a row you have something to do in Fayette County that is free of charge and a lot of fun,” said Hernandez. “I hope to see all the faces downtown one way or another at some point.”

Follow the Record-Herald for more information pertaining to the Scarecrow Festival.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

