Granting Crickett’s final wish

Heartland Hospice worked with Fresenius Kidney Care (FKC) in August to bring Disney to Washington Court House in order to grant a wish of Crickett Shadley, who was one of their patients as well as a local of Fayette County.

Heartland Hospice services southern Ohio as a not-for-profit organization specializing in end-of-life care. FKC is located at 1280 Rawlings St. in Washington C.H.

According to Heartland Hospice staff, Crickett told Kristen Ayers, a Heartland Hospice social worker, that she would love to be able to go to Disney World.

Upon hearing Cricket’s wish, Ayers contacted Monica McKee, a Heartland Hospice account liaison.

Both Ayers and McKee came up with the idea to bring Disney to Cricket.

McKee reached out to the FKC, where Crickett received her treatment, to see if Heartland could have a celebration at their facility on a day that she would be scheduled for treatment.

Marissa Parsley, FKC manager, jumped on the suggestion and together with Heartland was able to create a “Disney World” at the FKC location.

“Everything came together wonderfully. It was so great to work as a team to make this happen,” said Parsley.

Several staff members from Heartland and FKC dressed up as Disney characters to surprise Crickett with a Disney party before her treatment.

“I’m so grateful to work with such an awesome team,” said McKee, “while also being able to partner with Marissa and her team. Crickett may not have been able to travel to Disney, but we brought a little bit of Disney to her.”

Crickett was overwhelmed with gratefulness and joy upon seeing everyone dressed up and the center decorated Disney style. “I still can’t believe everyone did this for me. It was wonderful,” said Crickett.

According to Heartland Hospice staff, Crickett recently passed away.

Heartland Hospice serving Central Ohio, a division of ProMedica, surprised patient, Crickett Shadley, by bringing Disney to her. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_hospice-wish.jpg Heartland Hospice serving Central Ohio, a division of ProMedica, surprised patient, Crickett Shadley, by bringing Disney to her. Courtesy photo