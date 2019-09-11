August police reports up from July

A monthly report for the Washington Police Department shared with the Record-Herald from the City of Washington Court House shows that 1,315 aid and incident reports were made in August.

August’s number of reports are up when compared to the report from July, which listed the number of aid and incident reports at 1,135.

According to the report, there were 158 criminal arrests in August. This number is slightly lower than the 161 criminal arrests made in July.

The number of juveniles arrested in August were at four, which was a decrease from the nine arrested in July.

There were 31 warning tickets and 31 appearances in court during August. Both of these numbers are up from the 26 warning tickets and 15 appearances in court during July.

Traffic arrests are listed at 75 for August, which is up from the 49 traffic arrests in July. The same is true of offenses known to the department: there were 137 in August but 108 in July.

Vehicle accidents for August is listed at 24 while July’s accidents were listed at 18. The value of a stolen and recovered vehicle in August is listed at $5,000, which is more than the stolen and recovered vehicle value of $800 in July.

The value of damaged property in August is listed at $56,838. As previously reported, July only had $13,747 in property damage.

The value of property that was stolen in August is listed at $10,767.72 with no value being recovered. July had the value of stolen property listed as $10,661.53 with $1,100 having been recovered.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Police-Cruiser-with-words-only.jpg Jennifer Woods| Record-Herald file photo