Carnegie Library Scarecrow Book Sale coming soon

The Scarecrow Book Sale is coming at Carnegie Public Library. Peruse a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, and DVDs. All items are just 50 cents! Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. is “Preview Day” as well as “Community Day!” Admission is free when you show your library card! Admission without a library card is $2. The sale continues, with free admission, on Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. is “Bargain Day” where a bag of books is just $1! The library partners with AAUW for this annual sale. Proceeds from the sale benefit the library’s general fund and AAUW’s local scholarship fund.

The Scarecrow Book Sale is coming at Carnegie Public Library. Peruse a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, and DVDs. All items are just 50 cents! Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. is “Preview Day” as well as “Community Day!” Admission is free when you show your library card! Admission without a library card is $2. The sale continues, with free admission, on Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. is “Bargain Day” where a bag of books is just $1! The library partners with AAUW for this annual sale. Proceeds from the sale benefit the library’s general fund and AAUW’s local scholarship fund. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_scarecrow.jpg The Scarecrow Book Sale is coming at Carnegie Public Library. Peruse a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, and DVDs. All items are just 50 cents! Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. is “Preview Day” as well as “Community Day!” Admission is free when you show your library card! Admission without a library card is $2. The sale continues, with free admission, on Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. is “Bargain Day” where a bag of books is just $1! The library partners with AAUW for this annual sale. Proceeds from the sale benefit the library’s general fund and AAUW’s local scholarship fund.