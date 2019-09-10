Genealogical Society holds annual picnic

The Fayette County Genealogical Society held its annual picnic recently at the country home of Glenn and Phyliss Rankin near South Plymouth and Milledgeville.

The hosts, Glenn and Phyliss, provided brats, hamburgers and ribs along with drinks while those attending brought side dishes and desserts. Everyone enjoyed an evening with fellow genealogists sharing our studies and researches and especially the many historical and genealogical collections shared by Glenn Rankin.

The next meeting of the Society will be Monday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at the Carnegie Public Library, 127 S. North St., Washington Court House. Please use the doors on the Catholic Church side of the building. The program for this meeting will be “Show and Tell.”

Members and guests are encouraged to bring historical pictures of their families or the community, family heirlooms or artifacts, stories of family history or of the community, or anything genealogical or historical in nature they would like to share in the “Show and Tell” program.

For further information about this meeting or the Fayette County Genealogical Society, contact Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227 or ReunionMassie@yahoo.com.

Those attending the annual picnic were seated left to right: Phyliss Rankin, Pam Rhoads, Peggy Lester and Cathy Massie White. Standing left to right were: Sandy Kelley, Phil French, Jeb Bowen, Chuck Gossett and Glenn Rankin. Not pictured were Tracey Owen and Steve Owen. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_FullSizeRender.jpg Those attending the annual picnic were seated left to right: Phyliss Rankin, Pam Rhoads, Peggy Lester and Cathy Massie White. Standing left to right were: Sandy Kelley, Phil French, Jeb Bowen, Chuck Gossett and Glenn Rankin. Not pictured were Tracey Owen and Steve Owen.