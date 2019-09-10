Miami Trace making progress on campus projects

The Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education heard updates about the various school district campus projects on Monday during the regularly-scheduled meeting.

Miami Trace Business Manager Bill Franke took time Monday evening to update the board about some of these projects, including the old high school demolition, bleachers at the football stadium and more. Though the district has seen continual progress, a few “small punch list items” remain to be completed.

“The aluminum bleachers and press box are completed, with the exception of a few small punch list items,” Franke said. “The site electrical service has been installed and scheduled for inspection today. Work on the stadium fencing and concrete walkways and ‘Panther Plaza’ are underway. Benches, tables and trash receptacles are to be delivered this week and will be placed as soon as the new concrete permits. New pavement will be installed in the areas near the fieldhouses.”

Franke also said the old high school demolition is ongoing and the remaining work includes the removal of the remaining basement area/boiler room and final grading of the site. The business manager said this work is expected to be completed within two weeks.

“The goal continues to open the home side stands for our fans on September 27 for the game with Western Brown,” Franke said.

In other news, the board approved several items on the regular agenda including financial reports for August and an agreement with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of South Central Ohio for the 2019-2020 school year.

Finally, counselors Julie Reisinger, Jennifer Enochs and Tabitha Hardman reviewed the Signs of Suicide program being provided for grades 5, 8 and 11; assistant superintendent Kim Pittser gave a policies and report card update, and several motions were approved for substitute bus and van drivers for this year.

Stay with the Record-Herald for updates from the Miami Trace Local School District Board of Education.

Miami Trace Business Manager Bill Franke shared an update about the building projects on campus with the board of education on Monday evening. Pictured is the lot where the Miami Trace High School used to sit. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Where-MTHS-used-to-be.jpg Miami Trace Business Manager Bill Franke shared an update about the building projects on campus with the board of education on Monday evening. Pictured is the lot where the Miami Trace High School used to sit. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photo