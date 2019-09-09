Groundbreaking held for splash pad

Construction for the splash pad in Washington Court House has officially begun with the groundbreaking that took place on Monday, although its exact location has slightly altered.

A splash pad is a recreation area for water play that has little or no standing water.

The pad is being constructed off Eyman Park Drive near the location of the old city pool, which closed several years ago. While the exact location was previously planned to be close to both Lakeview Avenue and the bike path near the existing shelter house, the exact area it is now being constructed in is closer to the parking lot.

David Kiger, a member of the Fayette County Park District Board, explained the exact location was changed due to concrete in the ground. Had they built the pad where initially planned, it would have cost more to get through that concrete which was leftover from when a pool was present.

“This area will be more handicap-accessible as well,” said Kiger.

By having the pad closer to the parking lot, it lessens the distance of travel through grass for anyone that needs assistance with items such as wheelchairs, crutches, etc.

The system for the pad is planned to be supplied a continuous, fresh supply of water from the city’s water plant. Once used, that water will be collected in a six-inch sanitary, then will travel back to the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

As previously reported, the resolution that authorized Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen to sign a contract with Vortex USA for the purchase of the splash pad was approved by city council in June.

The parts for the pad came from Canada and had been delayed by customs. As the schedule was delayed the construction company had to move onto a different job they had already scheduled.

Now that construction has begun, it should take approximately 10 days to complete if all goes well, which will allow the pad to be ready for use in the spring.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

