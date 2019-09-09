58-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on U.S. 35 East near milepost 10 in Union Township.

Robert P. Loudin, 58, of Granger, Ind., was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson M/C east on U.S. 35 and failed to maintain control, swerving into the guardrail on the south side of the roadway, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. Loudin was ejected from the motorcycle after colliding with the guardrail.

The Harley-Davidson continued along U.S. 35 East before coming to rest on its side in the driving lane. The crash was reported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 1:21 p.m.

Loudin was pronounced dead at the scene by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Dennis Mesker. Members of the Washington Fire & Rescue, Fayette County EMS, and Sheriff’s Rescue Unit all responded and assisted at the scene.

The Harley-Davidson sustained disabling damage in the crash and was towed from the scene, Stanforth said.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

