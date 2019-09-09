Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

August 15

Speedway 7611, 11584 Allen Road, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Disposable lids found stored inside soiled cabinets outside of their protective wrap. Singe use articles of equipment must be stored in a clean location or kept inside the protective wrap. The following areas were found with soil accumulating: cabinets under the soda machine and food stations, walls in cooler shelves, walls and doors, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The sink (hand) in the women’s restroom located on right side was found without hot water. All hand sinks must be provided with water of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure proper hand washing.

August 14

Loves Travel Stop #352, 13023 US 35, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: All critical violations have been corrected. The boxes above the food preparation table have been removed.

Walmart #3251, 1397 Leesburg Avenue. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: Dented cans found in sales floor aisle. Food packages must remain in good condition to protect food from contaminants. The test strips for the ware washing chemical sanitizer were expired. Concentration of the sanitizer solution must be accurately determined. Hand washing signs were unavailable in the restrooms. A sign that notified food employees to wash their hands must be provided at all hand wash sinks used by food employees. Pet food found spilled on sales floor in the pet food aisle. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Also, trash was found under and behind crates and shelves located ear loading dock area. The walk-in freezers located near dock were found with ice accumulation on ceiling and around fan guards. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. Knowledge and Responsibility: Management displayed good knowledge of critical control points and critical violations were not present at this time. Thank you.

WCH Save-A-Lot, 1151 Columbus Avenue. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: The potato cutter is now clean. Deli meats are properly date marked and packaged food items are labeled.

Don & Martys, 1 South Main Street, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: The united commercial reach in freezer has ice accumulation around the inner top area and around the shelves. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. The unit is still freezing and all food items stored inside are frozen, however it is recommended to have this unit inspected.

Pettits #5-DBA, 117 Greenfield Sabina Road. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: The disposable utensil holder was found with an accumulation of soil residue. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Knowledge and Responsibility: The person in charge displayed good knowledge of critical control points and no critical violations were present. Thank you!

Village Pump & Pizza, LLC, 14 South Main Street, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: The pipe underneath the three compartment sink (ware wash sink) is leaking. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. The shelf above the three compartment sink was found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Stained ceiling tiles in kitchen found.

August 13

Midway Mini Mart, 13458 State Route 38. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: The critical violations have been corrected and the overall cleanliness of the facility has improved. Thank you!