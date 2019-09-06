Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

August 15

Waffle House, 11546 Allen Road. Complaint and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: Chocolate Creme Pie was found at 49 degrees Fahrenheit inside of the refrigerator. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. The pie was discarded immediately. The same refrigerator was found leaking on the inside. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. The floor near the three compartment sink and walk0in cooler was found with soil accumulation. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Knowledge and Responsibility: management displayed good knowledge of critical control points however a critical violation was present.

Walmart Super Center Subway, 1397 Leesburg Avenue. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Soil accumulation found on storage room walls. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. The hand wash sink located in storage room area is leaking. Equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair.

August 14

The Highland House, 783 State Route 41. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: The ice machine inside of the small kitchen still has mold residue. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. All food was found in good condition. The overall cleanliness of utensils and the facility has improved.

August 13

Roosters, 120 Crossings Drive. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: food containers were still found with food residue stacked while wet and a few found cracked. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch and be smooth and easily cleanable. The overall cleanliness of the kitchen floor has improved. Thank you.

August 12

Signature Healthcare, 375 Glenn Avenue. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: the refrigerator inside of the bistro was recording at 44 degrees Fahrenheit. All perishable food items were discarded immediately and maintenance was notified. All foods kept in a cold holding state must be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. This equipment must not be used until repaired, re-inspected and deemed safe to use. Food equipment found stored under the hand sink inside of the bistro. The equipment was removed immediately. All food utensils and equipment must be stored in a clean location. The wall near the dish wash machine was found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Knowledge and Responsibility: Management displayed good knowledge of critical control points, however a critical violations was present.

Saint Catherine’s Manor, 250 Glenn Avenue. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/Comments: No recommendations at this time. Operation satisfactory. Thank you. Knowledge and Responsibility: Management displayed good knowledge of critical control points.

August 9

Waffle House, 11546 Allen Road. Complaint inspection. Violations/Comments: A phone complaint was received on Aug. 8 regarding one of the waitresses. The complaint stated that their waitress was eating and blowing their nose while taking orders and obtaining silverware, never washed their hands and put a piece of bacon from their plate back on the grill to reheat. Manager was spoken to regarding this incident on Aug. 9. The importance of washing hands and eating times and locations were discussed. Manager stated that the issue will be addressed with this individual.