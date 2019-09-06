Signing up for a library card

September is Library Card Sign-up month for Carnegie Public Library and new members are already joining.

Carnegie Public Library has two branches in Fayette County. The main branch is located at 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House. The other branch is located at 8 N. Main St. in Jeffersonville.

According to the Washington C.H. branch Children’s Services Specialist, Aaron Teter, several children have visited Carnegie Public Library recently to receive their first library card.

Library cards are free to sign up for and receive. The card allows access to the library’s collection of books, movies and audio books which can be checked out.

Since Carnegie Library is part of a network of approximately 100 different independent libraries throughout Ohio, the card also allows access to the collections from those places. Materials can be requested online through the library website and then material is mailed between the libraries at no expense to the borrower.

There are eBooks available to borrow as well through the Libby app. It works like typical book borrowing, so if a book is available it can be borrowed immediately, and if all copies are checked out a hold can be placed.

Other services the library can offer include free WiFi access, printing for 20 cents a page, computer use, technical assistance, scanning documents and microfilm of local news articles. The staff helps visitors fill out applications for jobs, doing research, finding information and making book suggestions.

To sign up, bring a picture ID and proof of address to the library. Children must be at least 5-years-old and signed up by their parent or guardian.

The Washington C.H. branch can be reached at 740-335-2540. It is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

The Jeffersonville branch can be reached at 740-426-9292. It is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. however, the library does close from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch. It is closed Friday-Sunday.

Follow the library Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/cplwcho/.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

During September, Carnegie Public Library is celebrating its Library Card Sign-up month. A group of young ladies registered for library cards in the same afternoon: (L-R) Reagen, Lindsay, Kennedy, Elyse, Claire and Leah. See more photos inside. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_Reagen-Lindsay-Kennedy-Elyse-Claire-Leah.jpg During September, Carnegie Public Library is celebrating its Library Card Sign-up month. A group of young ladies registered for library cards in the same afternoon: (L-R) Reagen, Lindsay, Kennedy, Elyse, Claire and Leah. See more photos inside. Courtesy photo