Library cards find new homes

Allison and Jessica signed up for their new cards and are checking out books to take home.
During the month of September, Carnegie Public Library is welcoming new members as this is its Library Card Sign-up Month. Quinn and Paisley are the newest cardholders.
Allison and Jessica signed up for their new cards and are checking out books to take home.
During the month of September, Carnegie Public Library is welcoming new members as this is its Library Card Sign-up Month. Quinn and Paisley are the newest cardholders.