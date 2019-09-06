Grant application for airport funding moves forward

The $1,766,076 Fayette County Airport parallel taxiway construction project made progress at a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting when authorization was given to Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. to continue with the preparation and filing of a grant application for federal assistance with the Office of Aviation.

The grant funds would be used to assist with the reconstruction of a parallel taxiway. The federal portion of the project’s cost that is being requested is $1,589,470. The state’s portion being requested is $88,303. The local portion is also $88,303.

In other news, services to review, evaluate and determine replacement value of hand-painted murals by Archibald Willard were accepted by the commissioners from Cultivate Collectors’ Services, dba, Amelia Jeffers, Auctioneer and Appraiser. These services include a review of historical records related to the commission, restoration and authentication of the murals.

An agreement was entered into with the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging of the City of Columbus, Recreation and Parks Department in order to receive funds for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). The provider will be the Fayette County Commission on Aging. The total amount must be at or be below $3,800 (unless altered by the city of Columbus) and the contract lasts from Sept. 1 of this year through Aug. 31 of 2020.

A contract was entered into with W.L. Markers for the purpose of raised pavement markings (RPM). The amount is set at $45,052.

On Aug. 25 of 2014, a lease had been entered into with Mid Atlantic Storage Systems for a piece of land on the southwest side of Robinson Road in Union Township. This land was was leased to Mid Atlantic Storage Systems to be used for storage and parking.

After five years, there is an option in the lease to renew that land for an additional five-year term which has been authorized. The rent for the land is $1,000 for each year.

