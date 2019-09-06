Splash pad project to begin Monday

The delayed construction of the splash pad that was originally planned to be fully constructed in the City of Washington Court House prior to the beginning of the school year will now begin on Monday, according to city service director Ron Sockman.

A splash pad is a recreation area for water play that has little or no standing water.

As previously reported, the resolution authorizing Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen to sign a contract with Vortex USA for the purchase of the splash pad was approved by city council in June.

The parts for the splash pad came from Canada and were delayed by customs. The construction company, Vortex, had a pre-planned project elsewhere that needed completed, which delayed the Washington C.H. project further as it had to wait for the construction company to become available again, according to Sockman.

It is planned to be constructed near the location of the old city pool, which closed several years ago. This location is off Eyman Park Drive close to both Lakeview Avenue and the bike path.

The estimated total cost of the project is $125,000. The Fayette County Park District allocated $25,000 to assist with it.

As previously reported, the splash pad is planned to be owned and maintained by the city with low maintenance required. All equipment was supposed to come with warranties.

The project is planned to use a system that supplies a continuous, fresh supply of water from the city’s water plant. Once used, that water will be collected in a six-inch sanitary, then will travel back to the Waste Water Treatment Plant. According to officials, this system would be cheaper and more efficient than using a recirculating system.

Although the splash pad cannot be used this season, Sockman explained that he and the others involved in the project are excited to be getting it done and ready for use by next spring.

Denen said, “I want to thank the service department for their diligence with the project and for the Fayette County Park District for their willingness to participate with us. I think it’s just a wonderful thing.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo

Delayed project will be constructed near site of old city pool