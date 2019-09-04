Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

AUG. 29

County Cakes and Bakes, New Holland. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The dry food containers are now clean to sight and touch, thank you.

Long John Silvers 70042, 230 S. Elm St. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Mold residue found inside of the ice machine, food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and tough to prevent contamination. Soil accumulation found in store room walls near the ice machine.