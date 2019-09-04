‘Cultivating Safety’ at the Scarecrow Festival

The Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA Chapter will conduct its second-annual Cultivating Safety Day on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Scarecrow Festival.

The purpose of the Safety Day is to raise awareness about common safety issues and practices in our community. This year, the FFA chapter is working in collaboration with the Fayette County Farm Bureau to provide a variety of safety demonstrations and information that will be helpful to agriculturalists and the general public—the public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The Safety Day program will be located near the Fayette County Farmers Market located in the public parking lot at the corner of Main Street and East Street. No pre-registration is required—on-site registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. There is no cost to attend any of the safety program. The demonstrations will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 11 a.m.

Participants who choose to visit all six of the safety stations will have the opportunity to draw for a prize. However, visitors may also walk up and check out the individual safety stations. While the safety demonstrations are primarily geared toward teenagers and adults, there will also be a Kid’s Safety Corner where children can also learn about common household and agriculture safety issues, but in more of a fun and creative way.

Continuing their focus on raising safety awareness, the program will include demonstrations and information about six key areas: safety in the sun, dangers of electricity, grain bin safety, respirator fitting and safety, ways to relieve stress, and pesticide container handling and disposal. Each station will be led by industry specialists who will provide useful information and be able to answer individual questions. Participants will be able to make their way around the various stations. Please note that the grain bin safety and dangers of electricity demonstrations will only be held beginning at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA and Fayette County Farm Bureau look forward to providing this community service project and hope to see visitors at the Scarecrow Festival. It is because of the community’s support that they are able to offer free programs such as the Cultivating Safety Day.

For questions or more information, please contact the Miami Trace Ag Ed Department at 740-333-4758.

Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA Chapter to hold program