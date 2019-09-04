‘Dime-A-Dog’ softball game returns Sunday evening

The Fayette County Dragons Special Olympics softball team will take on local first responders team, the “Guns N’ Hoses,” this Sunday at 6 p.m. for the annual Dime-A-Dog Night.

Recently, Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities Community First Coordinator and IT Specialist Tim Stewart announced the upcoming game which has become a staple for the community for the past several years. The annual game is played between local first responders and members of the Special Olympics team at the Eyman Park softball fields in Washington C.H., as both a fundraising game and a chance for the team to get some practice. The whole community is encouraged to come and support the program by buying some concessions and rooting for their favorite team.

“It is a great feeling to know that people want to continue this tradition year after year,” Stewart said. “The support we get from this county has always been great and continues to grow each year. A few years ago, I would need to reach out to various places and people to try and get games like this, or promote our great program, but now everyone is reaching out to me wondering how they can get involved with Special Olympics.”

Stewart said now that they have held the event for awhile, he asked his coaches what they have learned over the years.

Coach Chad Blakeley said, “Growing up, sports were more about winning than anything else. Being involved in Special Olympics, it is about giving the athletes the opportunity to compete and have fun. Our number one rule for our team is have fun.”

Coach Bobby Davis also responded and said he “has learned more self-control on the field. I also feel that I have gained not just many more friends, but I think of them all as family.”

Stewart said this year, patrons to the event can enjoy a bake sale, “Sno-cones,” and lemonade shakeups, as well as hot dogs for only 10 cents a piece with no limit.

“The Guns and Hoses team has always been great to work with,” Stewart said. “The weather is supposed to be beautiful and what better way to spend a Sunday evening with a fun game to watch and eat 10 cent hot dogs.”

The information in this article was provided by Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities Community First Coordinator and IT Specialist Tim Stewart.

