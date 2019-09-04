Man in jail after striking officer

A 29-year-old Washington C.H. man is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $17,500 cash bond after he allegedly cut his mother with a knife and struck a police officer in the face.

On Labor Day, Washington Police Department officers responded to 525 Gibbs Ave. due to a report of a disturbance. At approximately 2:45 p.m., officers saw that the front “storm door” at the residence had been shattered. As police approached the door they could hear screaming inside, reports said.

A woman inside told police that her son, identified as Jonathan M. Moore, was “out of control and had broken her front door,” according to reports. Officers could hear Moore shouting from a back bedroom, and as they approached, Moore allegedly became belligerent with police.

“I asked Mr. Moore to step out of the bedroom and speak with me, and he became more angry and raised his hand in an attempt to hit me,” wrote Patrolman Adam Rummer in his report.

Moore then reportedly began to dig through a pile of items inside the bedroom. Rummer ordered him to stop, however as Moore continued to go through the items, Rummer approached him, reports said.

Moore allegedly grabbed a can of soda pop from somewhere in the room and struck Rummer in the upper lip/nose with his fist, using the can as an impact object.

Once Rummer was struck, two other officers attempted to restrain Moore, but he reportedly continued to fight and resist. Officers were finally able to place Moore in handcuffs and escort him out of the residence.

As Moore was transported to the Fayette County Jail, an officer stayed on the scene to talk to Moore’s mother. She advised that before the officers’ arrival, Moore had become angry with her and broke the front door. He then allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed himself on his hand. She said that he then cut her on the leg with the knife.

Police photographed all injuries and damages.

Moore was charged with felonious assault, assault on an officer (fourth-degree felony) and resisting arrest (first-degree misdemeanor).

