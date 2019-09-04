Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 4

Richard A. Brannon, 39, 252 Henkle St., non-compliance suspension.

William R. Hardy, 59, 511 Second St., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Robert D. Workman, 64, 511 Second St., assault (first-degree misdemeanor), aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor).

Sept. 3

James V. Green, 41, at large in Washington C.H., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Lacey R. Waybright, 24, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Mark N. Ingles, 28, 420 Duffy Drive, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

Christian A. Thomas, 24, 1023 S. Elm St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Michael D. Leisure II, 39, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Sept. 2

Roger L. Shelpman, 65, Wilmington, grand jury indictment.

David L. Burlile III, 21, 526 Peabody Ave., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Ronald L. Williams II, 28, 1147 Campbell St., obstructing.

Jonathan M. Moore, 29, 525 Gibbs Ave., assault on officer (fourth-degree felony), resisting arrest (first-degree misdemeanor), felonious assault.

Ronald L. Williams II, 28, 1147 Campbell St., obstructing, disorderly conduct.

Cheyra D. Laufer, 27, at large in Washington C.H., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Corey S. Keller, 27, at large in Washington C.H., domestic violence (fourth-degree felony).

Chad E. Ingles, 48, at large in Washington C.H., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Sept. 1

Melody J. Sockman, 54, Columbus, Franklin County bench warrant.

John M. Shiltz II, 30, at large in Washington C.H., domestic violence.