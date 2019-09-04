Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 3

Disorderly Conduct: At 3:06 a.m., officers responded to the area of Brown Street and Lewis Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival a female and James Green were advised of the complaint. Green continued to be disorderly and was arrested.

Criminal Damaging: At 9:40 a.m., William Queen reported that sometime overnight, an unknown person busted the back window out of his vehicle with a rock. A criminal damaging report was completed.

Burglary: At 11:26 a.m., Jessica Carson reported that while she was out of town, unknown persons gained entry into her residence and stole items. A burglary report was completed and an investigation began.

Breaking and Entering: At 2:16 p.m., Michael Estle reported that sometime over the past week, unknown persons forced entry into his detached garage and stole items. A breaking and entering report was completed and an investigation began.

Possession of a Drug Abuse Instrument: At 8:46 p.m., officers responded to the rear of St. Catherine’s Care Center in reference to a male acting disorderly. Officers located Mark Ingles lying in the grass with drug paraphernalia in plain view. Ingles was arrested and charged.

Theft: At 9 p.m., Michael Steele reported that unknown persons stole his prescription medication out of his prescription bottle. A theft report was completed.

Sept. 2

Aggravated Menacing: At 11:26 a.m., William Seitz reported that he was threatened by a neighbor, Louis Sbarbati. Seitz was referred to the city solicitor to file charges.

Criminal Damaging: At 12:32 p.m., Seth Matthews reported that two of his vehicle’s tires were slashed.

Disorderly Conduct: At 12:36 p.m. while investigating a disturbance near Ace Hardware, David Burlile III began to yell at officers and refused to calm down. He was advised to leave the area and again began to yell and cuss at officers. Burlile was arrested.

Obstructing Official Business: At 1:21 p.m., Ronald Williams II was arrested after officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving him. Williams refused to speak with officers and attempted to walk away while an officer was completing his investigation into the disturbance. Williams was arrested.

Assault on Police Officer/Felonious Assault/Resisting Arrest: At 2:45 p.m., officers responded to Gibbs in reference to a disturbance. While speaking with Jonathon Moore, he punched an officer in the face. Officers also discovered that Moore had cut his mother’s leg with a knife. Moore was arrested.

Theft: At 4:15 p.m., Brenda Clay reported that money was taken from her bank account without her permission. Two suspects have been identified.

Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Official Business: At 6:04 p.m., Ronald Williams II was arrested after officers responded to an argument about vehicle ownership. As officers were speaking with both sides, Williams II began to yell, scream and cuss at officers. After several warnings and several more outbursts from Williams, he was arrested.

Domestic Violence: At 7:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Cheyra Laufer and Corey Keller made counter domestic violence claims against one another. Both were arrested.

Disorderly Conduct: At 8:56 p.m., officers responded to Game On Arcade in reference to an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with Chad Ingles, who was subsequently arrested due to his intoxication level and causing a disturbance at numerous businesses throughout the day.

Sept. 1

Domestic Violence: At 3:32 p.m., a woman reported that she was assaulted by John Shiltz while at Eyman Park. Shiltz was charged with domestic violence.